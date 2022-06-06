Great weather, great turnout for Christopher Homecoming

CHRISTOPHER — There was a little something for everyone at the 18th Annual Christopher Homecoming this past weekend. From face painting, stickers, and bouncy houses for toddlers to bocce, live bands and cow patty bingo for older adults, there was no shortage of entertainment.

On Saturday, the car show drew 100 entries at $15 a pop and twice that many spectators to the Rea Clinic parking lot.

Organizer Ron Clark said he has heard only positive reviews of the event.

"I thought we had a really good show," he said. "I'd say our turnout of participants was a little above average. We had a lot of people from outside the area who were new to the show this year, including some from St. Louis."

John and Pam Powell of Vienna (1968 Chevy Chevelle) won "Best of Show" while Jim and Brandi Veach of Herrin were presented with the Mayor's Choice Award for their 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup.

The Rea Clinic's Choice Award went to Tom Denton of Pinckneyville (1967 Pontiac Firebird 400) and the Banterra Bank Choice Award was presented to Charles Ziarnek of Scheller (1973 Chevy Corvette).

Entries featured cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Denton said he enters his Firebird at several different car shows throughout the year.

"I bought this car in 1972. It was the second car I ever owned, but I liked it so much that I kept it," he said. "I still drive it in the summer time with the convertible top down. It's a Montraux blue with 134,000 original miles."

Ron Bratcher of Herrin entered his 2001 Heritage Springer Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It's unique, he said, due to its mechanical spring front end. It was all decked out in gangster theme, including a shotgun replica and Gangsta plates.

Bratcher said he has won Seagram's King of the Beach competition among others.

"I've been showing my bike since 2003 and have won 'Best of Show' several times along with 'First in Class.'"

Tina and Jim Howe of Royalton make it to as many car shows as possible.

"We stopped here because we wanted to check out what all cars were here," Tina said. "We like going to the shows."

Jim agreed.

"We try to him them all around here. I will be entering our green sand rail street machine at the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin this summer. We always enjoy going there."

Clark said all proceeds raised from the show go back into the Christopher Homecoming account to address expenditures next year.

Elaine Polbinski, chairperson for the Homecoming Committee, said the weekend couldn't have been any better with sunny skies and warm temps throughout the day and cool, but not cold temperatures for the evening activities.

"I'm very proud of how everything worked out," she said. "The best part of Christopher Homecoming is that so many people return to our town and see people they haven't seen in years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0