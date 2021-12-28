66% of Illinois corrections staff vaccinated; cases climb as AFSCME 31 arbitration continues

Cases in Illinois prisons jumped to 703 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff in the past two weeks — compared to 74 inmates and 126 staff on Dec. 6, according to data provided by IDOC.

Despite a state mandate for all staff within the Department of Corrections to get vaccinated that went into effect in October, only 66% of staff are currently vaccinated.

Lindsey Hess, a spokesperson for IDOC, said 66% of staff and 75% of inmates are vaccinated.

Hess said these staff members have either received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer.

Approximately 12,292 individuals in custody and 1,609 staff received their booster shots, she said.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, told The Southern that he believes the rise in case numbers can be attributed to low vaccination rates among staff.

On Aug. 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring the vaccine for all IDOC employees. These workers were required to have the vaccine no later than October 4, 2021, subject to bargaining.

The main union supporting guards working for the Department of Corrections, AFSCME, has opposed any mandate for a vaccine and is currently in arbitration with the Governor's office over the matter.

The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Eddie Caumiant, a regional director for AFSCME Council 31, said while the union is supportive of the vaccine in general, they oppose the mandate.

Caumiant said the arbitration began Oct. 22 and its end is imminent. However, he said he doesn’t know what the decision will ultimately be regarding the mandate.

Since July 1, correctional facilities have accounted for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases statewide, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. The facilities were one of the highest sources of outbreaks next to daycares, factories and group homes.

Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday at approximately 5 p.m. on IDOC’s website, according to IDOC.

