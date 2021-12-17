AIDS Coalition holiday project aims to help impacted Southern Illinois families

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition has been sponsoring families impacted by HIV/AIDS in the lower 19 counties of Illinois for the holidays for 30 years.

As part of this project, the group’s president Julie Robinson said the number of households they sponsor has increased over the past few years and it has been harder to meet these needs.

“A lot of the needs are literally coats and socks and blankets and very basic things,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the number of households the group sponsors changes every yea. This year, they have 138 they are responsible for and 14 that still need sponsors.

The goal with each household is to purchase 1-2 gifts per adult and 2-3 gifts per child.

Robinson wants the community to know that HIV is still around and it needs to be destigmatized — one of the main focuses of the coalition.

“By the time I was 19, I'm 34 now, … I had three friends with HIV,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the stigma surrounding the virus makes it difficult to get help and care, especially in rural areas.

“There's still a stigma in having HIV in finding medical providers that will see folks. And, in addition, to HIV having its own stigma, a portion of the HIV community is a LGBTQ so you have that which has its own stigma in the rural (areas) or other marginalized communities ...” Robinson said. “And marginalism comes with bias especially in (rural areas) and that makes up a lot of Southern Illinois unfortunately.”

Robinson said because of the stigma and hardships associated with having HIV, it is more common for those with the disease to live under the poverty line.

“The poverty line is big in this area anyway, obviously, but especially people that are dealing with lifelong illnesses. HIV is a disability, and can impact a lot of things in your life,” Robinson said. “And again, stigma, if you deal with stigma going to the doctor as an HIV-positive person, you are probably not going to get your meds, and then you're going to have to deal with more things that are going to cause more hardships, which is going to cause you more poverty, you know, down the line. So it's unfortunately a chain reaction of things. That is not uncommon for people with HIV in the area.”

Paula Clark, division director of HIV services at the Jackson County Health Department, said the U.S. sees between 38,000 and 40,000 new cases of HIV each year.

Clark said the health department is partnering with the rest of the health departments in Illinois to bring the state’s HIV transmission numbers to zero by 2030.

“And that doesn't necessarily realistically mean that we will not see absolutely any cases of HIV, but it is trying to reduce the cases of HIV, trying to have zero people that are HIV positive not in care. We want to make sure that 100% of people are in care, and that people are getting tested on a regular basis,” Clark said.

To get tested or to access care and learn how to get on PrEP, the Jackson County Health Department can be reached at: (618) 684-3143.

To make a donation or to sponsor a family with the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition, contact them at SIAIDSCo@gmail.com, by texting 812-480-0204 or at their Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.