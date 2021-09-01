'All hands on deck': SIH sees record number of COVID patients, requests for testing

CARBONDALE — SIH is seeing a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and a record number of requests for testing for the virus.
As of noon Tuesday, SIH had 70 patients hospitalized who were positive for the virus. Thirty of those patients are in Herrin Hospital. The other 40 patients are in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
They also hit an all-time high number of outpatient COVID-19 tests this week. On Monday and Tuesday, they performed nearly 1,500 tests.
The news of increased testing and hospitalizations came Wednesday at a virtual news conference hosted by SIH, during which the region's largest health care system and employer announced they would be reinstating weekly media updates due to the local COVID surge.
The system hit an all-time high of 70 patients one day last week and reached that number again yesterday, SIH leaders explained.
SIH Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre explained the numbers change hourly as patients are admitted, discharged and die.
“At this point in time, it’s all hands on deck,” Harre said. “We are pulling all the resources possible.”
At SIH, the length of stay for those patients has increased, too. The average length of stay for a patient hospitalized with COVID-19 is nine days.
If the patient is put on a ventilator, they stay for weeks.
Harre also talked about the number of ICU or critical care beds available. Normally — or pre-pandemic — SIH has 29 physical critical care rooms. Early in the pandemic, SIH created a surge plan that allows them to use other areas of the hospitals for critical care patients.
Harre said when the term “ICU bed” is used, it means a room with specialized equipment, such as those to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The room must also be staffed with trained critical care nurses.
The hospitals currently have 30 critical care patients, which means they are utilizing a bed identified in their surge plan.
Memorial Hospital of Carbondale has 22 COVID-19 patients in critical care and all of them are on ventilators. The youngest is 28 years old, SIH said.
Three of the patients have been fully vaccinated and are over age 65. Harre said most of those 22 patients in critical care are in their 20s, 30s or 40s.
“The Delta Variant is really hitting the younger population,” Harre said. “Once they go on a ventilator, it is really hard to get off the vent.”
With the original COVID-19 virus, most of the patients in ICU at the hospitals were from congregate living situations or over age 65.
Staff members who have critical care training or experience are taking extra shifts. Those may include nurse practitioners, nurses working in education or administration, and from other areas of the hospital.
Many of the patients on ventilators are being put in a prone position (on their stomachs) for 14 to 16 hours at a time to help heal the lungs. Harre said they have created two teams to help with that process.
It takes six staff members to turn each patient. The process of turning 10 to 12 patients takes three or four hours. Having teams do this frees the critical care nurses to care for other patient needs.
Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is a tertiary care hospital and serves as a resource offering specialized medical care to patients throughout Southern Illinois. Harre said they are turning patients away every day from other hospitals, both in the region and from other areas.
Vaccine mandate
Last month, SIH announced a vaccine mandate for all employees.
Pam Henderson, SIH vice president and chief human resources officer, called staff members' reaction as mixed. Currently, 53 percent of employees have been vaccinated That number does not include employees who have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
She said some employees were happy to see the mandate, and some were happy their coworkers would be vaccinated.
Some were awaiting FDA approval and are in the process of getting that vaccine.
Some are not opposed to the vaccine but are opposed to it being mandated, and those with religious objections can fill out paperwork stating that, she said.
Ten staff members have resigned stating that mandate as the reason.
“We have a tremendous staff. They have incredible skills, drive and desire to help their fellow man,” Harre said.
SIH President and CEO Rex Budde talked about the risk of dying from the virus versus the risk of dying from the vaccine.
According to Budde, 5 million people have died from COVID-19, so you have a chance of dying if you contract the virus. The biggest risk from the vaccine is myocarditis, he said, but that has affected only a tiny fraction of the entire vaccinated population, making the risk about zero.
“Get the vaccine. It is a personal responsibility and, quite frankly, a social responsibility,” Budde said.
