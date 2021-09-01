'All hands on deck': SIH sees record number of COVID patients, requests for testing

If the patient is put on a ventilator, they stay for weeks.

Harre also talked about the number of ICU or critical care beds available. Normally — or pre-pandemic — SIH has 29 physical critical care rooms. Early in the pandemic, SIH created a surge plan that allows them to use other areas of the hospitals for critical care patients.

Harre said when the term “ICU bed” is used, it means a room with specialized equipment, such as those to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The room must also be staffed with trained critical care nurses.

The hospitals currently have 30 critical care patients, which means they are utilizing a bed identified in their surge plan.

Memorial Hospital of Carbondale has 22 COVID-19 patients in critical care and all of them are on ventilators. The youngest is 28 years old, SIH said.

Three of the patients have been fully vaccinated and are over age 65. Harre said most of those 22 patients in critical care are in their 20s, 30s or 40s.

“The Delta Variant is really hitting the younger population,” Harre said. “Once they go on a ventilator, it is really hard to get off the vent.”

