American Red Cross is seeing lowest blood donations in 10 years

There is never a time when hospitals and organizations don’t need blood, according to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.

Today’s need is at an all-time high — with supply levels at a 10-year low.

“We are seeing some of the lowest surplus of blood in more than a decade,” Watson said.

Sherri R. McKinney, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross – Tennessee Region, called it the lowest donation of units in the decade.

Both women added that the reasons for the shortage of blood is not clear.

Watson said they usually see a drop in fall and winter months, so that is part of it. However, COVID-19 may be impacting donors, too.

Watson did not see a big problem until the last couple months. McKinney has seen falling numbers of donors since about May.

During the early months of the pandemic, they saw good donations of blood. McKinney said this was something people could do safely and feel good about it.

“Certainly in winter we see the need for blood increase due to traffic accidents and weather,” McKinney said.

All blood types are needed. Watson and McKinney said O negative donors are universal, so they are the most sought blood types, followed by O positive. Both stressed that all types are needed now.

“Type O negative or positive is needed, but honestly, it’s all blood types,” McKinney said.

In addition to blood types, both women said platelets are also needed. They are a critical component for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders.

McKinney said it’s easy to find a blood drive and make an appointment. Go to redcrossblood.org or download the app on your smart phone. Enter your zip code to see blood drives near your home or employment.

Watson said donating takes about an hour, but McKinney said that’s only 30 minutes if you have an appointment.

