Camp Beta registration is due Nov. 1

Camp Beta is a camp for children ages 6 to 17 with type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes. Although the fourth annual in-person camp was cancelled again this year for the safety of the campers, volunteers and staff, organizers have a new venture available. Camp Beta will be virtual this year.

This year’s virtual camp will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Registration is due online by Nov. 1.

Everyone who registers for Camp Beta will join WebEx for a group introduction and instructions. Then, campers will be divided by ages. Sandra Schwartz, one of the organizers for the camp, said students will then go to smaller, per-grade groups to talk about diabetes and have some fun. Each of these groups will include two adults.

“Each camper will receive a “BETA in a Box” filled with items for activities,” Schwartz said, adding that the items for fun activities will include some items for diabetics, too. The boxes will be mailed to campers before the virtual camp.

Schwartz said the fun activities will have some diabetes education, too. SIU Dietetic Internship program students will lead the virtual activities, which will include food bingo, Chex Mix Carb counting and pumpkin decorating.

Registration is available on the Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network website at https://www.hsidn.org/camp-beta. Go to the site and scroll to the bottom to click on registration.

To participate, each camper must have: a computer device (desktop, laptop or tablet) with a web cam and microphone, network connection, WebEx, materials needed for virtual activities (from their boxes) and focused participation.

For more information, contact Sandra Schwartz at sandra.schwartz@sih.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.