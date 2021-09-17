Carterville man sentenced on drug and healthcare fraud charges

A Carterville man was sentenced on Sept. 16 to four years of probation for drug diversion and health care fraud charges.

Joseph M. Mattingly, 42, was also ordered to pay a $500 fine along with a $200 special assessment according to a press release from the United States Attorneys Office Southern District of Illinois.

According to court documents, Mattingly diverted a controlled substance from a patient and defrauded the Medicare program.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General - Office of Investigations and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau.

-- The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0