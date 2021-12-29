Center for Empowerment and Justice hosting free COVID-19 testing on Friday

CARBONDALE ― The Center for Empowerment and Justice will provide free rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests at its building on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The center is at 213 N. Washington St. According to Nathan Colombo, the center’s board president, they will be providing both rapid and PCR tests.

While the service is free, the center asks that participants bring their insurance cards if they are insured. They also ask that individuals wear their masks, maintain distance and bring their cellphones so a volunteer can help them set up an account to view their results.

Colombo said those being tested can expect results within 48-72 hours.

“A provider with MME Group, LLC out of Chicago will be present with at least 250 Sienna-Clarity rapid COVID-19 tests and an equal number of PCR tests,” A release from the center said.

The center will not be open for its normal suite of services on this day, Colombo said.

Colombo said he hopes the service helps those who are struggling to access testing at this time, as well as those who don’t have a car and can’t participate in the typical drive-up testing opportunities.

