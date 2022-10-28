Choices Center for Reproductive Health has now been open for over two weeks in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — On Oct. 11, Choices Center for Reproductive Health began seeing patients in its new location on Giant City Road in Carbondale.

Jennifer Pepper, president and CEO of Choices, said the clinic is staying busy.

When the U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Pepper began working with her staff to come up with a plan to relocate the abortion services provided in their clinic in Memphis.

“Back in late October of last year, we knew that would mean we would lose access to abortion in Tennessee within the next 12 months,” Pepper said.

Pepper grew up in the St. Louis metro-east area and had friends and family living in Carbondale and who had attended SIU.

“I think it might be Carbondale,” Pepper told the staff.

She said Carbondale makes sense for a second Choices clinic because it is three hours from Memphis and Nashville, which are the two biggest cities in Tennessee. It also has train service on Amtrak from New Orleans to Chicago, and Carbondale is a college town.

The staff of Choices made their first visit to Carbondale in Nov. 2021 and met with some folks that they connected with through friends and colleagues.

“In January, we came back to town and solidified our plan to open a clinic and began working on it,” Pepper said.

She said the Dobbs decision turned out the way suspected it would.

We were the first clinic to provide abortion services in 1974, and we were the last clinic to provide abortion services in Memphis in August of this year,” she said.

Pepper added that they‘re very proud to continue to provide services in Carbondale.

The Choices Clinic in Memphis remains open. She said they operate the only birth center in the city. They are still providing midwifery, prenatal and birthing services, as well as gender-affirming care and wellness services.

Pepper said pap smears, STI testing and family planning have always been extremely important. They are more important now that abortion services are no longer available in Tennessee.

“We were fortunate to have diversified our services in Memphis. We started on that process about a decade ago, so our clinic in Memphis will stay open. When abortion again becomes legal in Tennesse, we be able to provide abortions in Memphis, too,” Pepper said, adding they will continue to provide other services.

Gender-affirming care is healthcare for transgender and other non-binary people that allows them to live their lives in a way they feel is best for them, according to Pepper. Like other care, it is personalized to the person receiving it.

When they explained the services they offered in Memphis and asked people what services they would like to see in Carbondale, gender-affirming care was at the top of the list. Pepper said gender-affirming care is available in Carbondale currently, but on a very limited bases.

“That’s how we decided to provide gender-affirming care as one of our first services, along with medication abortions. The plan is to get to the full complement of services we provide within the next three to five years,” Pepper said.

She said that they believe that abortion, gender-affirming care and all of those things belong in the context of comprehensive healthcare, so that is the type of healthcare they want to provide in Carbondale.

Pepper also said that the people in Carbondale have been very welcoming. They have dropped off baked goods and gifts like flowers for the staff.

For more information about Choices Center for Reproductive Health, visit yourchoices.org.