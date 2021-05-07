Congrats! 11 honorees selected for this year's "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" contest

Indeed, nurses are the heart of health and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential care facilities, in-home care, and much more. Nurses educate, console, comfort and advocate for their patients and families. The role of a nurse is extremely demanding, requires extraordinary skill and compassion.
These tireless professionals were really put to the task this past year and deserve every bit of recognition during National Nurses Week, which begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday.
How very little can be done under the spirit of fear.
-Florence Nightingale
The Southern Illinoisan took part in honoring the area’s own nurses with an online contest. This contest and publication are brought to you by the support of our presenting sponsor, Heartland Regional Medical Center. All of our nominations were from our readers. In our busy world today, it is truly meaningful for someone to make the time to write heartfelt words, include a photo and submit. There has to be a strong reason behind that motivation. This year, over 200 people were moved to do so.
Our judges were faced with an enormous challenge to narrow the nominations down to 10 honorees featured in this edition. But we do wish that we could talk about the life-changing work done by each and every nominee. In addition to our 10 honorees, you will also read about our “People’s Choice” honoree. This person was voted on exclusively by our readers for her recognition.
Thank you to Heartland Regional Medical Center for their sponsorship and a heartfelt thank you to nursing professionals everywhere.
---
