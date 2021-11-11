Correction

A story about vaccine clinics at Carbondale Civic had the wrong times in Thursday’s newspaper. The vaccine clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 at Carbondale Civic Center for the Moderna vaccine. It is hosted by Jackson County Health Department. Anyone who needs an appointment can visit www.jchdonline.org or call 618-684-3143. The Southern regrets the error.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
