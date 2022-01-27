COVID-19 case counts reach nearly 4,000 in Illinois prisons

Active COVID-19 cases in Illinois prisons remained on the rise Thursday with nearly 4,000 cases reported as of 5 p.m.
Of the 3,992 cases total, 2,925 were among inmates and 1,067 were among staff.
This compares to 200 cases reported on Dec. 6; 703 reported the week of Dec. 31; 1,623 the week of Jan. 7 and 4,189 cases within the system Jan 24.
The Illinois Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Because of the increase, the Illinois Department of Corrections recently announced it will temporarily stop the transfer of inmates from county jails to prisons.
Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, told The Southern in past interviews he believes the rise in case numbers can be attributed to low vaccination rates among staff.
Lindsey Hess, a spokesperson for IDOC, said 66% of staff and 75% of inmates were vaccinated as of Dec. 28.
On Aug. 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring the vaccine for all IDOC employees. These workers were required to have the vaccine no later than Oct. 4, 2021, subject to bargaining.
AFSCME, the main union supporting guards working for the Department of Corrections, has opposed any mandate for a vaccine and entered into arbitration regarding the order.
Since July 1, correctional facilities have accounted for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health data. The facilities were one of the highest sources of outbreaks next to daycares, factories and group homes.
Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on medical quarantine with restricted movement depending on the scope and place of the outbreak.
Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on IDOC’s website.
