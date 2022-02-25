 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases across Southern Illinois continue to decline

Southern Illinois has seen a great decrease in the numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. This week’s numbers show further reduction of cases locally.

On Feb. 24, three counties reported few enough cases that the state health department redacted actual figures for privacy reasons. Those counties are Alexander, Hardin, Pope and Pulaski counties.

Ten counties tallied less than 100 cases. Counties with their case numbers including: Franklin, 58 new cases; Hamilton, 17; Jefferson, 75; Johnson, 43; Massac, 40; Perry, 64; Saline, 74; Union, 31; Washington 17; and White, 32.

Three counties reported more than 100 cases for the week. They are: Jackson County with 120 new cases; Randolph County with 115; and Williamson County with 121.

Positivity rates also have fallen for Southern Illinois counties.

Those rates are: Alexander, 1.43%; Franklin, 5.24%; Hamilton, 7.18%; Hardin, 4.35%; Jackson, 5,81%; Jefferson, 3.33%; Johnson, 2.85%; Massac, 10.93%; Perry, 1.92%; Pope, 7.46%; Pulaski, 4.32%; Randolph, 2.25%; Saline, 6.98%; Union, 3.32%; Washington, 6.12%; White, 5.78%; and Williamson, 5.55%.

Last week, seven counties were at or just under 10% positivity. This week, only Massac County has a positivity rate above 10 percent.

White the number of new cases and positivity rates have fallen, the coronavirus is still active in Southern Illinois. That means people are still getting sick.

On Monday, Illinois enters a new chapter in masking. Masks will not be required in most indoor settings, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.

To account for the risk of community spread among vulnerable populations and in accordance with CDC guidance, Illinois will continue to require masks in these settings: healthcare, long-term care facilities and congregate settings (prisons, shelters, etc.).

Transportation, such as buses and airplanes, will follow federal guidelines.

Daycare will follow Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) guidelines.

Municipalities and businesses in most industries may choose to implement more strict mitigations, including requiring masks.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

