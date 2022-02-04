COVID-19 cases down in Illinois prisons; transfers begin again

For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in prisons operated by the Illinois Department of Corrections are beginning to decline.

Transfers to the prisons are allowed to continue.

Cases in state prisons reached nearly 4,000 last week, but now there are 3,096 combined cases among staff and inmates. Of those, 794 of these are among staff and 2,302 are among inmates.

This compares to 200 cases reported on Dec. 6; 703 reported the week of Dec. 31; 1,623 the week of Jan. 7 and 4,189 cases within the system Jan 24.

Last week, IDOC resumed the intake of transfers from county jails after pausing this due to the rapid rise in cases in the system beginning Jan. 11.

Sheriffs around the state complained the move to pause transfers to IDOC put more strain on county jails that continued to house, feed, clothe and provide medical attention for offenders awaiting transfer to IDOC. Before a transfer to IDOC, inmates are held in isolation for 14 days as a quarantine measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is the second time IDOC halted intakes from county jails during the pandemic. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association filed suit against IDOC in March 2020. An appellate court sided with the agency and the Pritzker administration in August 2020, finding that the governor has the authority to control the movement of persons within a disaster area under the authority of a disaster proclamation.”

A new executive order resumed the transfer of inmates to IDOC, but stated the scheduling of inmates from county jails was under the sole discretion of the director of IDOC. The director must ensure the health and safety of the transferring individuals and the inmates and staff of the facilities receiving them.

IDOC resumed county jail intakes on Aug. 3, 2020.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, told The Southern in past interviews he believes the rise in case numbers can be attributed to low vaccination rates among staff.

Camile Lindsay, chief of staff for IDOC, said 67% of staff members are fully vaccinated and 73% have received one or more shots as of Feb 4.

In a previous statement to the Southern, DOC said 75% of inmates were vaccinated as of Dec. 28.

On Aug. 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring the vaccine for all IDOC employees. These workers were required to have the vaccine no later than Oct. 4, 2021, subject to bargaining.

AFSCME, the main union supporting guards working for the Department of Corrections, has opposed any mandate for a vaccine and entered into arbitration regarding the order.

Since July 1, correctional facilities have accounted for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health data. The facilities were one of the highest sources of outbreaks next to daycares, factories and group homes.

Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on medical quarantine with restricted movement depending on the scope and place of the outbreak.

Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on IDOC’s website.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.