COVID-19 cases in Illinois prisons drop dramatically

Active COVID-19 cases in Illinois prisons have decreased dramatically in the past week.

Last week, there were a combined 3,096 COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates. This week, there are 1,025 cases. Of these, 327 are among staff and 698 are among inmates.

This compares to 200 cases reported on Dec. 6; 703 reported the week of Dec. 31; 1,623 the week of Jan. 7 and 4,189 cases within the system Jan 24.

Last week, IDOC resumed the intake of transfers from county jails after pausing this due to the rapid rise in cases in the system beginning Jan. 11.

This decrease in cases follows a state-wide trend of the fastest decline in hospitalizations due the virus since the pandemic began.

Because of this decline, Gov. JB Pritzker will partially lift the indoor mask mandate for the state. However, those in prisons, jails and congregate living facilities will still be required to wear masks.

"We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began. If these trends continue — and we expect them to —then on Monday, February 28th, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the State of Illinois," Pritzker said in a release. "I want to be clear: Many local jurisdictions, businesses and organizations have their own mask requirements and other mitigations that must be respected. Throughout this pandemic, we've deployed the tools available to us as needed. Our approach has saved lives and kept our economy open and growing."

Camile Lindsay, chief of staff for IDOC, said 67% of staff members are fully vaccinated and 73% have received one or more shots as of Feb 4.

In a previous statement to the Southern, DOC said 75% of inmates were vaccinated as of Dec. 28.

On Aug. 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring the vaccine for all IDOC employees. These workers were required to have the vaccine no later than Oct. 4, 2021, subject to bargaining.

AFSCME, the main union supporting guards working for the Department of Corrections, has opposed any mandate for a vaccine and entered into arbitration regarding the order.

Since July 1, correctional facilities have accounted for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health data. The facilities were one of the highest sources of outbreaks next to daycares, factories and group homes.

Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on medical quarantine with restricted movement depending on the scope and place of the outbreak.

Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on IDOC’s website.

