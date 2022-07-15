COVID-19 cases increase across Southern Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths, since July 8, 2022.

Illinois now has 50 counties rated at high community level for COVID-19 and an additional 44 counties rated at the medium community level.

Those numbers include Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Williamson counties at the high community level locally. Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Randolph and Saline counties are at the medium level

Currently, IDPH is reporting Illinois has had a total of 3,496,014 cases, including 34,257 deaths, in its 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

Shawna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and public information officer for Southern Seven Health Department & Head Start, said all seven counties in their district are at the medium or high level.

She sent out a press release to help residents know what their county’s transmission level is and what they should do to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This comes as hospitals are seeing increases in COVID-19 positive cases following the July 4th weekend. An increase in COVID hospital admissions could impact care of all patients,” the press release read.

To determine a county’s Community Level, the CDC looks at the combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic, according to Illinois Department of Public Health. Vaccines are available for most ages, including children 6 months to age 18 and adults.

Vaccines are available from county health departments, as well as most major retail pharmacies. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

IV medications and oral pills can now be used to treat COVID-19. Talk with a health care provider as soon as possible to see if you are eligible for one of these treatments. They do require a prescription.

The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/. It includes recommendations for each community level.