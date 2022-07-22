COVID-19 is up in Southern Illinois, 14 counties are listed at the high community level

When the Illinois Department of Public Health released the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson counties were rated at a high community level in Southern Illinois. The state has a total of 32,268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths since July 15.

According to the CDC, 58 counties in Illinois are now rated at a high community level for COVID-19, and an additional 36 counties are now rated at medium community level.

The community level system takes a county-by-county look at new cases over the past seven days, plus new COVID hospital admissions and percent of hospital inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,528,282 cases, including 34,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,453 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU and 46 patients were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 253 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a press release that the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus is to be up-to-date on vaccines and booster shots.

Vaccines are available at no cost for everyone in Illinois who is at least six months old, according to Tokars.

Illinoisans who have been waiting to get a first or second booster should get up to date. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes from the virus.

It is important for parents to get their children vaccinated. Tokars said IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate health care providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5.

Jackson County remains at the high community level for a fourth week in a row, so the health department used its social media to urge everyone to follow CDC recommendations. Those include:

Wear a mask when indoors in public.

Stay up-to-date on vaccinations, including boosters.

Get tested if you have symptoms and isolate at home if positive or while awaiting test results.

Those at high risk for severe illness (including the elderly and immunocompromised) or those who spend time with people at high risk should take additional precautions.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location nearby, go to www.vaccines.gov.

The federal government has established a website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.