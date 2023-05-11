Today marks the official end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, a veritable war of nature against mankind. To date, in Illinois alone there have been 39,381 death casualties caused by the virus. That's more than all the Illinoisans who died in the last 100 years of war, WWI (5,000) WWII (18,601), Korean (1,436), and Vietnam (1,854).

As the COVID-related Public Health Emergency (PHE) comes to a close, Governor J.B. Pritzker declared May 11 to be “Illinois Public Health & Health Care Hero Day."

“With the heroic efforts of our healthcare workers and institutions, the perseverance and grit of the people of Illinois, and with 26 million vaccine doses administered, I couldn’t be happier to announce today that all national and state COVID-19 related emergency declarations have finally come to an end,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“Although today marks the official end of our state’s emergency declarations, we are taking this moment to ensure that we learn lessons from the pandemic experience so we can prepare for the future and save lives in the years ahead. And we are especially grateful to our healthcare heroes who made this milestone possible. We owe them our everlasting respect and gratitude, and so many of us owe them our lives.”

The PHE began when Pritzker issued an emergency proclamation on March 9, 2020. Three years later, after the tireless efforts of public health officials, healthcare workers, and cooperative citizens of Illinois, the PHE has finally come to an end.

“It is fitting today as we formally end the Public Health Emergency that we pause to reflect on the truly heroic efforts of the thousands of public health workers, including those at IDPH and in our local health departments, as well as the healthcare workers in our hospitals and clinics,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, a distinguished pediatrician and healthcare policy expert, who heads up the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

“Their bravery and fortitude in the face of this overwhelming public health crisis is a gift to cherish and appreciate. As we write the next chapters in the story of public health in Illinois, we look forward to their continued leadership and guidance to help address inequities and promote health throughout our great State,” says Dr. Vohra.

The IDPH has encouraged local health departments to mark the end of the PHE by hosting events to thank their employees and encourage local residents to show their appreciation for public health and health care heroes.

“May 11, marks the official end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deep breath and scream!!” said, Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator/Public Information Officer (PIO) of Southern 7 Health Department & Head Start.

“It was a long trip, but we finally made. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of all of us at Southern 7 Health Department and say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every time you shared information with others. We know it wasn't easy, but the countless lives you saved made it all worth it. And I think we're all stronger for it,” said Rhine.

Rhine also said that part of the excitement of celebrating the end of the PHE is the chance to honor those who made a return to normal a reality, encouraging Southern Illinoisans to take to the social media platforms to show their appreciation.

"We hope you'll join us in honoring those who worked long, stressful hours trying to keep our communities safe," Rhine said.

Though the war against the virus is behind us, IDPH will remain focused on prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and will reflect on what wisdom it has gained in the wake of the pandemic to work on other public health enemies such as chronic diseases, the opioid epidemic, and health disparities.