COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Illinois prisons

Active COVID-19 cases in Illinois prisons have skyrocketed. Now, cases have increased three-fold in less than two weeks with a total of 4,189 cases within the system.
Of those, 3,001 are among inmates and 1,188 are among staff.
This compares to 200 cases reported on Dec. 6; 703 reported the week of Dec. 31; and 1,623 the week of Jan. 7.
Because of the increase in cases, the Illinois Department of Corrections recently announced it will temporarily stop the transfer of inmates from county jails to prisons.
Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, told The Southern in past interviews he believes the rise in case numbers can be attributed to low vaccination rates among staff.
Lindsey Hess, a spokesperson for IDOC, said 66% of staff and 75% of inmates were vaccinated as of Dec. 28.
On Aug. 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring the vaccine for all IDOC employees. These workers were required to have the vaccine no later than October 4, 2021, subject to bargaining.
AFSCME, the main union supporting guards working for the Department of Corrections, opposed any mandate for a vaccine and entered into arbitration regarding the order.
The arbitrator on the dispute ruled that the mandate will stand, now staff has until Jan. 31 to get vaccinated.
“The recent surge of cases brought on by the omicron variant has brought a serious threat to our state, and I’m glad that this ruling will protect nearly 10,000 state workers and all of the people at these facilities,”Pritzker said in a statement. “Protecting the health and safety of workers and residents across the state remains a top priority for my administration and I look forward to continued discussions with our labor partners as we move forward with the task of keeping our employees and residents of our congregate facilities safe.”
Since July 1, correctional facilities have accounted for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases statewide, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. The facilities were one of the highest sources of outbreaks next to daycares, factories and group homes.
IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the increase in cases can be attributed to the nature of congregate living. He said he understands the challenges county jails are facing now that transfers have been paused, but aggressive action is necessary.
“Congregate living facilities present unique infection control challenges due to the lack of quarantine and isolation space,” Jefferys said. The Department recognizes the hardships county jails face when we cannot accept admissions, but we must take aggressive action to keep the community and everyone who lives and works in our facilities safe and healthy.”
Hess said the cases are reflective of the situation of the rest of the state.
“To help combat the challenge of infection control within our congregate living facilities, all staff and individuals in custody are temperature checked, masked, symptom screened and routinely tested,” Hess said. “In addition, 75% of the incarcerated population and 66% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on medical quarantine with restricted movement depending on the scope and place of the outbreak, Hess said.
“IDOC’s statewide command center and 24 correctional facility command center are activated. Using FEMA’s incident command system, staff working in command centers are responding to outbreaks by overseeing masking, temperature and symptom screening, testing, quarantines, vaccinations, and boosters,” Hess said. “Protecting the health and safety of staff, individuals in custody, and the community remains the Department’s top priority. We are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health, infectious disease consultants, and correctional agencies across the nation to ensure best practices and keep individuals in custody healthy and safe.”
Case counts are updated daily Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on IDOC’s website.
