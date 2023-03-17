Four Southern Illinois counties are among the nine counties that the Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday are at an elevated community level risk for COVID 19. Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson are at the medium community level of risk.

All other counties in the region remain at a low community level risk for COVID-19.

IDPH has recorded a total of 4,092,258 cases and 36,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 8,966 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois last week and 63 deaths

“Southern 7 is happy to report that as of today all counties in the Southern 7 region are at Low Transmission Level for COVID-19,” Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and public information officer for Southern 7, said in a press release.

IDPH is urging the public to seek treatment for COVID-19 quickly if they test positive for COVID-19. Treatment is widely available.

IDPH announced recently that SIU Medicine has made it easier to obtain care by offering a new telehealth test to treat service for COVID-19, in partnership with the department. The service is aimed at providing faster and easier access to treatment for Illinoisans who contract COVID-19. Those who test positive are encouraged to call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to schedule a telehealth appointment to determine if medical treatment is recommended. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional options for obtaining tests and treatments can be found at the test to treat site or by contacting your provider for treatment options within five days of feeling ill.

The IDPH also announced that it is working with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to distribute HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) air purifiers to almost 3,000 schools throughout the state to protect students and schools’ staff by reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. The $30 million program is funded through the CDC.

Bart Hagston, public health administrator at Jackson County Health Department, said the ways to protect yourself from the virus remain the same: frequently wash your hands; get vaccinated; and wear a mask when community levels rise.

As time passes and the ways to protect yourself remain the same, guidelines and recommendations concerning vaccines may be confusing for some.

“The new bivalent booster came out in September. If you received a single dose of the booster, you are current,” Hagston said. “If you haven’t had the booster, you are eligible.”

He added that what is not known is how COVID-19 vaccines will be handled in the future. Those decisions will have to be made at the federal level.

The Federal Public Health Emergency concerning COVID-19 is scheduled to end on May 11, Hagston said.

The vaccines purchased by the government will also run out at some point this year, probably in the early fall. Hagston said that means that providers will begin charging for vaccines and will start billing insurance.

“Just because the public health emergency goes away, it doesn’t mean there is no risk. The tried and true COVID-19 risks will still apply,” Hagston said.

As of last night, 824 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 107 patients were in the ICU and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 70 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

In counties at the medium community level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places and get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

A total of 26,069,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.