COVID-19 vaccines now available for children ages 5-11 across Southern Illinois

Health departments across Southern Illinois are making appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old.

Nathan Rider, of the Southern Seven Health Department, said they are still waiting on approval and their final orders to be signed. The health department should start vaccinations by mid-week next week in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

“If somebody calls, we will take the information and put them on a list. They will probably go to clinics for flu shots and COVID-19 boosters,” Ryder said.

As of Friday morning, they were still waiting on the doses for children. Ryder said they were ordered but had not come in.

“It’s kind of a waiting game,” he said.

Jackson County Health Department is planning a vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

Second-dose appointments will be for Dec. 4 and can be made on-site after the first dose. Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Beginning Nov. 15, vaccination hours will expand at Jackson County Health Department until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Other clinics for children will be announced soon.

“The recent demand for Moderna boosters has resulted in our vaccination appointments being perpetually full two weeks in advance. The expansion of evening hours and special clinic days for children will help us get this critical population vaccinated, along with vaccines also being available at pediatrician offices and pharmacies,” Bart Hagston, administrator at Jackson County Health Department, said in an email.

On Monday, November 8, the Bi-County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years of age, per CDC Guidelines.

Children will not need an appointment Nov. 15 through Nov. 30 for a vaccine. Children may walk-in with a parent or legal guardian during vaccination clinics. After Nov. 30, children will need an appointment for vaccination.

All other ages that meet the requirements for vaccination for 1st or 2nd dose, 3rd dose or booster, are asked to schedule an appointment online at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/.

Vaccinations are given as follows:

In the Marion office from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In the Benton office, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Vaccines for children are also available at Egyptian Health Department, which covers Saline, Gallatin, and White counties.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call your local health department.

Health department numbers are:

Egyptian, 618-273-3326

Franklin-Williamson Health Department, 618-993-8111 or 618-439-0951

Jackson County Health Department, 618-684-3143

Perry County Health Department, 618-357-5371

Southern Seven Health Department, 618-634-2297

In addition, other vaccine providers can easily be located at www.vaccines.gov.

