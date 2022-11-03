Do some research before enrolling in Medicare plans

CARTERVILLE — You’ve seen the commercials with Jimmy “JJ” Walker, William Shatner and Joe Namath saying call for information about our Medicare plans. And, you may be getting phone calls saying the same thing.

Simply put, Medicare is a federal health insurance available to those 65 or older, younger people with disabilities and people with end stage renal disease. Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7. During this period, anyone on Medicare can join, switch or drop Medicare healthcare coverage.

Sarah Miller is a SHIP counselor at Shawnee Health Care, SHIP is the Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) which provides free statewide health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Here are some of Miller’s tips for finding the best Medicare plans:

“The best way to start is to go to medicare.gov and create an account,” Miller said.

She said the website allows those interested in finding a plan the opportunity to enter medications and search for a plan that best suits your needs.

Miller said Medicare is so complex and so important that you don’t want to wait until the last minute to do your research.

“The other big thing is plans change every year,” Miller said.

A plan may cover a drug one year, and then drop it the next year. It might change its in-network providers.

This year is the first year insulin will be capped for Medicare recipients at $35 a month.

In the past few years, networks have been added to Medicare Advantage plans. Those plans are managed by health insurance companies and combine all benefits into one plan.

When a plan has a network, it’s important to make sure your doctors are in the network. Miller said that plans that advertise on television often have networks, and those networks do not have many local providers.

Miller suggests calling before you enroll to see if your doctors are in the network, as well as asking about local hospitals and other in-network providers in your area.

“The problem is people see an ad on television and enroll in that plan. Then Shawnee or SIH is not in the network. They can’t even access hospitals,” Miller said, adding that she encourages people to ignore the ads.

Another good way to go is to work with a SHIP counselor. They can help you look at specific needs and find a plan that works for you.

SHIP counselors like Miller are required to help anyone who qualifies for Medicare. Many health organizations, like Shawnee have SHIP counselors, as well as agencies that work with seniors, such as Egyptian Area Agency on Aging.

“Our licenses require us to help anyone who comes in,” Miller said.

You can call a SHIP counselor by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.