Donna Bryant credits mentors for her success in nursing

“Family medicine is my love now. I think family medicine doesn’t get enough credit,” she said.

She credits several mentors, including her boss Jan Robinson, who is retiring.

“I’ve probably never worked for a better boss. She’s going to be missed,” she said.

She worked with Cindy Frankel, who taught her what a nurse executive role meant. Other mentors included Peggy Tripani, was director of nursing at SIU Family Medicine 30 years ago, Dr. Sharon Smaga and the late Dr. Penelope Tippy.

“These four women are probably my biggest role models,” Bryant said.

Bryant has learned from every role and every patient she has encountered.

“I’ve learned from every demographic of patient. They’ve influenced me and taught me to see things differently,” she said.

She took classes in chaplaincy at the VA Hospital.

The class taught her to take deliberate notes on every conversation and ask, "What could I do better?"

"It helped fine-tune my ability to be present and let patients be who they are without judgement," Bryant said.

