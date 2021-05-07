Donna Bryant credits mentors for her success in nursing

Donna Bryant started working in healthcare as a certified nursing assistant at age 16.
She worked full-time on the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift and attended high school.
She finished the licensed practical nursing (LPN) and associate degree nursing (RN) programs at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a nurse. I saw by daddy helping people as a preacher. It made me who I am,” Bryant said.
Bryant has held many roles in her nursing career. Her previous position was triage nurse. In that role, she would typically handle 90 to 100 calls per day from patients, doctors and pharmacies, adding that she still helps with those calls because there is a nursing shortage.
Bryant also has worked in obstetrics, on a medical surgical floor, helping with cataract surgeries, teaching CNA programs and CPR, as well as working for two different health departments.
Today, Bryant is a quality specialist at SIU Family Medicine.
“We work on making sure we provide high-quality patient-centered care,” Bryant said.
SIU Family medicines treats patients from birth through the elderly.
“Family medicine is my love now. I think family medicine doesn’t get enough credit,” she said.
She credits several mentors, including her boss Jan Robinson, who is retiring.
“I’ve probably never worked for a better boss. She’s going to be missed,” she said.
She worked with Cindy Frankel, who taught her what a nurse executive role meant. Other mentors included Peggy Tripani, was director of nursing at SIU Family Medicine 30 years ago, Dr. Sharon Smaga and the late Dr. Penelope Tippy.
“These four women are probably my biggest role models,” Bryant said.
Bryant has learned from every role and every patient she has encountered.
“I’ve learned from every demographic of patient. They’ve influenced me and taught me to see things differently,” she said.
She took classes in chaplaincy at the VA Hospital.
The class taught her to take deliberate notes on every conversation and ask, "What could I do better?"
"It helped fine-tune my ability to be present and let patients be who they are without judgement," Bryant said.
