Dr. Ngozi Ezike encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

Want to quit wearing a mask in public?
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health, says there’s an easy way to do away with that face covering: Get vaccinated.
Dr Ezike is encouraging Illinoisans who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to get the shot as cases of the Delta variant have exploded in Missouri and are on the rise in Illinois.
“We have seen a many-fold increase in cases of the new Delta variant in Missouri and are also seeing increases in parts of Illinois,” Ezike said Monday afternoon.
That includes a large growth in cases in the St. Louis Metro-east, including an increase in the number of hospitalizations among those who are not fully vaccinated. Those cases are beginning to expand to other areas of Southern Illinois.
Ezike said the Delta variant spreads more easily that other versions of the COVID-19 virus. That may be related to how much of the virus is needed to get sick or show symptoms of the disease.
For example, if 10 people were in a room and exposed to the original COVID-19 virus, two of them would get sick. If those 10 people were exposed to the Delta variant, four or five people would get sick.
“We have seen very large outbreaks in summer gatherings, camps and retreats,” Ezike said. “With these large events, cases multiply much more quickly.”
The areas having increases in hospitalizations and admissions definitely correlate with the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated.
“With the Delta variant spreading so rapidly across Missouri and of course the Delta variant having no regard for our state borders, we are trying to encourage the Metro-East residents with really the same message we have had all along. We need to get vaccinated and we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ezike said.
While the majority of people in Illinois have been vaccinated, those numbers fall to 20 or 30 percent when you get into the southernmost region of the state. Ezike added that Southern Illinois has the lowest vaccination rates for all ages groups, whether it’s seniors, kids or adults.
“We have clear facts that this vaccine is safe and effective and protects people against severe infection and hospitalization. At this point with the vaccine so readily available, whether it’s from your local health department or a nearby pharmacy or doctor’s office, it is a choice that is not a good choice in terms of the safety of one’s health to not have the protection afforded by the vaccine,” Ezike said.
Going into the new school year, Ezike said it is important for youth ages 12 to 17 get vaccinated.
“Everyone wants the kids to have a wonderfully productive year, to do in-person learning like the teachers have been taught, like we’re accustomed to, and we want everyone to be fully in-person five days a week. We don’t want the disruption of figuring out who has been exposed to a case and who needs to quarantine. Really, the way to avoid that is to get vaccinated,” Ezike said.
Although most cases of COVID in youth do not result in serious illness, she said COVID does not follow the rules.
Some young people have experienced serious illness or have contracted long-haulers syndrome after mild infections.
Ezike said another reason for youth – and everyone else — to get vaccinated is the state lottery for prizes and scholarships.
The state of Illinois awarded its first $1 million prize and three college scholarships last week. Residents who are vaccinated are automatically entered into the drawing. Drawings will be every week through August.
“I want everyone to enjoy the summer. I want everyone to be able to have a great fall and winter. I want to put an end to the casualties and sickness we see associated with COVID-19 with one simple action, and that is to get this COVID vaccine,” Ezike said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078