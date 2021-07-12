Dr. Ngozi Ezike encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

The areas having increases in hospitalizations and admissions definitely correlate with the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated.

“With the Delta variant spreading so rapidly across Missouri and of course the Delta variant having no regard for our state borders, we are trying to encourage the Metro-East residents with really the same message we have had all along. We need to get vaccinated and we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ezike said.

While the majority of people in Illinois have been vaccinated, those numbers fall to 20 or 30 percent when you get into the southernmost region of the state. Ezike added that Southern Illinois has the lowest vaccination rates for all ages groups, whether it’s seniors, kids or adults.

“We have clear facts that this vaccine is safe and effective and protects people against severe infection and hospitalization. At this point with the vaccine so readily available, whether it’s from your local health department or a nearby pharmacy or doctor’s office, it is a choice that is not a good choice in terms of the safety of one’s health to not have the protection afforded by the vaccine,” Ezike said.

Going into the new school year, Ezike said it is important for youth ages 12 to 17 get vaccinated.