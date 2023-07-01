DU QUOIN — Marshall Browning Hospital officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new East Medical Clinic at 916 North Washington St. on Friday. The clinic is on the hospital campus, adjacent to Marshall Browning Estates.

“It’s absolutely a facility I’m very proud of, and I hope the community is, too,” said Dan Eaves, hospital CEO. ”It’s quite an accomplishment.”

The clinic is 4,700 square feet and will house Dr. Adam Henson, Dr. Isaac Lowe, Dr. David Dickinson and Mariah Charles, a family nurse practitioner.

Dr. Henson opened a family medicine practice in January, and Eaves said he is already loved by the community. Dr. Lowe is a general surgeon who started in May and will offer full-time general surgery services. Dr. Dickinson offers podiatry services, including diabetic and elder foot care, and performs foot and ankle surgery. Charles has a strong family practice with special interest in pediatrics and women’s health.

Eaves said they started an active recruiting effort in the fall. They had some success, but they also had some challenges. He believes a part of those challenges was that they really did not have a place to put additional doctors.

“I know we’ve lost physicians because we don’t have any space,” he said.

The new clinic has its own entrance that will not provide internal access to Marshall Browning Estates.

“Du Quoin is very fortunate to have such a wonderful hospital and supporting clinics, and they don’t have to travel far to get care,” said Guy Alongi, president of the hospital board. “We are here to serve you and we aren’t done yet. Soon we will start construction on our physical therapy department.”

Each practice has a pod of several exam rooms with a small common area that provides patient privacy. The building also has a medication room, conference room, reception area and waiting room.

It also provides some ease for the medical staff and their patients.

“The lights go on automatically when you walk into a room. There are phone chargers in the waiting room,” Pam Logan, director of marketing, said.

After the ceremony, those attending had a chance to tour the new facility. Dr. Henson showed his wife, children, and parents around the building and explained what he does.

“When I see a patient and I want to do different stuff, we have to write it down,” Henson told his five- and eight-year-old sons.

Refreshments were served in the waiting room.

“I think this is really exciting. It means the hospital is not resting on its laurels, but expanding to serve the community,” Dr. Lowe said.

“It’s beautiful,” Charles said of the new building. “It’s got nice big rooms for patients with special needs and a nice flow.”

Charles has several patients who use electronic wheelchairs. They used to have to back into rooms at the hospital. In the new facility, she said they could spin around in the wheelchairs.

Eaves, who has been involved with Marshall Browning Hospital 43 years, said this was the fourth ribbon cutting he has attended in seven or eight years. That shows the hospital is growing, with more expansions starting this summer.

A new project will add 7,700 square feet to the existing 4,500 square feet of the rehabilitation building. The new facility will house cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, which is currently located in the hospital building. They will also add an aquatics pool. When it is completed, it will house all the hospital’s rehabilitation services.

Construction is expected to start in the next 30 days, according to Eaves.

Providers at the East Medical Clinic are accepting new patients. For more information, call 618-790-7401.