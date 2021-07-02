Egyptian Health Department receives funding for new health collaborative

Egyptian Health Department received funding for a new integrated hub that will improve the quality of care for Medicaid recipients with behavioral health, substance use disorder or physical health needs through the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding.
They are seeking to implement an integrated delivery and payment model, Integrated Care for Adults, that aims to reduce expenditures and increase quality of care for adult Medicaid beneficiaries with Behavioral Health (BH), Substance Use Disorder, and physical health needs in Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wayne and White counties in Southeastern Illinois.
The following agencies will participate: Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Rural Health Clinic, Gallatin County Wellness Center, Harrisburg Medical Center, Ferrell Hospital, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Fairfield Memorial Hospital and SIU Multicultural Center.
The group’s initiative will support the development of a coordinated care model that reduces health disparities, increases access to wellness services, decreases non-emergency hospital utilization, and reduces system costs for adults with mental, physical and substance abuse health needs.
Their strategy will include increasing the use social determinants of health screening tools; coordinating care support for all adults and ensure those with higher risks connect to services; increase coordination of high-risk discharges between levels of care; executing an education campaign regarding availability and importance of primary and behavioral health care; increase access to and use of mental health and substance use disorder services and tele-behavioral health services; and develop a more robust referral channel for all types of substance use disorder counseling.
The project is expected to take five years from implementation to sustainability.
Several other projects across Illinois received money in the inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding:
- Chicago North Side Collaborative
- Collaborative Bridges
- East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership
- The Prison Emergency Early Release Response (PEERR) Network
- South Side (Chicago) Healthy Community Organization
- TARGET Health.
- West Side Health Equity Collaborative
The Department of Healthcare and Family Services will administer the awards.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078