Egyptian Health Department receives funding for new health collaborative

Egyptian Health Department received funding for a new integrated hub that will improve the quality of care for Medicaid recipients with behavioral health, substance use disorder or physical health needs through the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding.

They are seeking to implement an integrated delivery and payment model, Integrated Care for Adults, that aims to reduce expenditures and increase quality of care for adult Medicaid beneficiaries with Behavioral Health (BH), Substance Use Disorder, and physical health needs in Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wayne and White counties in Southeastern Illinois.

The following agencies will participate: Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Rural Health Clinic, Gallatin County Wellness Center, Harrisburg Medical Center, Ferrell Hospital, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Fairfield Memorial Hospital and SIU Multicultural Center.

The group’s initiative will support the development of a coordinated care model that reduces health disparities, increases access to wellness services, decreases non-emergency hospital utilization, and reduces system costs for adults with mental, physical and substance abuse health needs.