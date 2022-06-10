Five Southern Illinois counties at high community risk for COVID-19

Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties are rated at a high community risk level for COVID-19, according to an update from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

A total of 32 counties in Illinois, including the five Southern Illinois counties, are rated at the high community level. An additional 39 counties are rated at a medium community level.

IDPH reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois since June 3, 2022, including 73 deaths.

Since Memorial Day weekend, Illinois has seen a 10% increase in COVID-19 across the state, according to IDPH Acting Director Amal Tokars. Tokars calls it a reminder to fight the virus during Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend celebrations.

The CDC recommends the following measures in areas rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings).

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, wear a mask or respirator that provides greater protection, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public, have a plan for rapid testing like home tests, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions.

If you test positive, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

The federal government has established a new website for COVID-19 at: https://www.covid.gov/.

