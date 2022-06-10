Five Southern Illinois counties at high community risk for COVID-19

Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties are rated at a high community risk level for COVID-19, according to an update from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.
A total of 32 counties in Illinois, including the five Southern Illinois counties, are rated at the high community level. An additional 39 counties are rated at a medium community level.
IDPH reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois since June 3, 2022, including 73 deaths.
Since Memorial Day weekend, Illinois has seen a 10% increase in COVID-19 across the state, according to IDPH Acting Director Amal Tokars. Tokars calls it a reminder to fight the virus during Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend celebrations.
The CDC recommends the following measures in areas rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings).
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, wear a mask or respirator that provides greater protection, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public, have a plan for rapid testing like home tests, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions.
- If you test positive, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.
The federal government has established a new website for COVID-19 at: https://www.covid.gov/.
