Five Southern Illinois counties at medium community level of COVID-19

Five counties in our region are at the medium community level for COVID-19 as Illinois Department of Public Health reported the number of new cases in Illinois at 36,843 with 45 deaths since May 20.

The 30 Illinois counties at the medium community level include Jackson, Johnson, Gallatin, Massac and Williamson counties.

Since this is a holiday weekend and people may be traveling, the St. Louis Metro-East counties of St. Clair and Madison counties are also at the medium community level.

Fifteen counties in Illinois are at the high community level, including Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties.

More information is available at dph.illinois.gov.

— The Southern

