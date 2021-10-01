Former HHS acting secretary visits SIU, joins rural health advisory board at SIU Medicine

CARBONDALE — Eric Hargan, former acting secretary and deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and current CEO of The Hargan Group, visited SIU Friday.

Hargan has joined the advisory board of SIU Medicine Department of Population Science and Policy, which is dedicated to improving the social determinants of health in rural and underserved populations in Illinois.

Hargan spoke to area high school students during the College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences annual FFA Career Day. He also met with medical school personnel and SIU School of Law students and faculty, including Dr. Sameer Vohra, founding chair of the Department of Population Science and Policy.

Vohra explained that the department is working to promote better rural health outcomes.

Hargan is no stranger to the challenges of rural health in Southern Illinois. He grew up in Mounds but was born in Cape Girardeau because the closest hospital, located in Cairo, had stopped offering maternity and delivery services.

“My mom worked at the hospital in Cairo, but my family goes back five generations (in Southern Illinois),” Hargan said.

He added that Doc Hargan used a horse and buggy to see Southern Illinois patients in the 1800s. According to family stories, Dr. Hargan even used a row boat to cross the river to see patients in Kentucky.

“One of the great things about my recent term at HHS is that I got to bring forth the rural health and rural health outcomes,” Hargan said. “One out of six Americans live in a rural area.”

Rural areas present certain challenges to health beyond the obvious limitations of geographic area.

“It comes down to two things. One is technology. The other is workforce,” Hargan said.

Health providers responded to the pandemic by expanding telehealth services. The problem is that many rural communities and individuals living in those communities do not have access to the technology needed to access telehealth.

The human side of the equation is work force. That includes shortages of health care workers, as well as lack of specialty care. Hargan said part of the issue is retaining employees in all positions, down to the medical technicians, home healthcare and people in roles that support healthcare.

“It is an important for people to have much more access. The question is 'How do we do that task for years to come?'” Hargan said. “They need not only access to physicians, but also to food. It’s a dilemma.”

He brings more than 25 years of experience in public health, policy, regulatory reform and health innovation to the Department of Population Science and Policy.

He earned a B.A. cum laude from Harvard University and his J.D. from Columbia University Law School.

For more information about the Department of Population Science and Policy, visit https://www.siumed.edu/popscipolicy.

