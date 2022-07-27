Go Fund Me campaign aims to help De Soto man complete his weight loss journey

DE SOTO — Dustin Brown’s dream is to feel comfortable in his own skin. After a long weight loss journey, a friend of of his has started a campaign to help him get there, but to understand where he is now, you have to hear where he’s been.

Brown has always struggled with his weight. The highest weight he reached was 475 pounds.

In 2004, Brown lost his father. He had promised his father he would lose weight and get his life back.

From 2006 to 2009, he went to work. Brown was able to get down to 217 pounds. Brown said he accomplished the weight loss on his own by over-restricting his diet and over-exercising.

But, there was a problem.

“I didn’t look how I imagined I would look,” Brown said.

Over the next few years, he gained weight again. In December 2016, Brown went to the doctor for a sleep study. When he got on the scale – something he had not done at home – the scale did not go high enough to weigh him. When they brought in a scale capable of calculating his weight, Brown weighed in at 415 pounds.

“I couldn’t walk. My legs couldn’t support me. I was riding on a scooter,” Brown said. “I had kind of given up.”

In January of 2017, Brown started on another weight loss journey.

“I learned to do it right and in a sustainable way,” he said.

Again, Brown was losing weight on his own. He didn’t have surgery or use medication. As he lost weight, he focused on the things he could do that he had not done before.

He began boxing. In the beginning he would stand up and hit one time, then sit back down. As he lost weight, he could stand longer and hit more.

“It doesn’t even have to seem like exercise. I did a lot of dancing in the kitchen,” Brown said “If you hate what you are doing, are you going to be able to do it forever?”

He began running, walking, kayaking and other new activities he could not do before.

Brown also stopped being in a hurry to lose weight. He knew when weight was taken off slowly, it was more likely to stay off.

He also realized that he would make mistakes along the way, but he would not let them knock him off track.

“One thing I had to do is forgive myself every day. You can’t go forward if you are hung up on the past,” Brown said.

With his weight loss, he has gotten his health back. He had diabetes, sleep apnea, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. They have all gone away.

Brown now weighs 190 pounds. To get to a good place, he needs to have surgery to remove the extra skin left after losing weight. That's where the campaign comes in.

A friend has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the surgery.

He has sagging skin on his arms, chest, back, sides, thighs and stomach.

Some people don’t understand his need. Brown said the sagging skin can cause rashes, back pain and infections. It also changes the way his clothes fit and the way he looks. He does not look like he’s in shape.

Brown has consulted with doctors about the surgery he needs and its cost. He believes he will need about $60,000. He expects to have two or three surgeries.

So far, 1000 people have donated nearly $30,000.

“I’m blown away” Brown said. “My dream is to feel comfortable in my own skin."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/skin-removal-surgery-after-285lb-weight-loss?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_88x3+skin-removal-surgery-after-285lb-weight-l