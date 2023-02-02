Melanie Emery and Beth Roberts have a message for National Go Red for Women. If you are experiencing a new symptom, get it checked out. It might be your heart.

“I really want people to realize that if they have a pain, they need to get it checked out,” Roberts said.

Melanie Emery woke up on Feb. 15, 2022, with a dull ache in her chest. She had similar pain two days earlier, in which she combatted by taking a nap. It was gone when she woke up, but things were different on Tuesday.

The pain was not getting better. Emery’s husband, Anthony, wanted to call an ambulance, but she did not think she needed it. She assured him she would be all right and that she was going to work. Emery is a third grade teacher at Lincoln School in Johnston City.

Emery, 42, thought she was having an anxiety or a panic attack. She did not know her symptoms were caused by her heart. She did not have any risk factors for heart disease.

She began to fall faint and asked her husband to get her a cold rag. When Anthony Emery left the room, he called an ambulance. They took Melanie to Herrin Hospital and discovered she was having a heart attack.

“The doctor said, ‘Mrs. Emery, you're having a heart attack.' And, I was so surprised,” Emery said. “Anybody that knows me knows that I cry, panic and freak out, and I was just cool, calm, making jokes.”

Emery was transferred to Carbondale for heart catherization. Dr. Raed Al-Dallow found she had 100% blockage in one artery. They opened the artery and put a stent in it.

Emery said she had symptoms at about 5:45 a.m. and by 7:30 a.m., she had a stent and was in the recovery room.

Dr. Al-Dallow said Emery is a young lady who did not have any of the traditional risk factors for heart attacks and atherosclerosis. Her symptoms, which obviously were related to her heart, happened over several days. Those symptoms were perceived by the patient and others as anxiety or some other cause.

Emery had the awareness to get checked out, even though she is not the kind of person associated with heart attacks. With some help from her husband, she was taken to the hospital.

“She did the right thing by going to the local emergency room, and her EKG at that time was suggestive of a heart attack. So, we immediately performed a coronary angiogram or a cardiac catheterization,” Dr. Al-Dallow said.

With the absence of risk factors, Al-Dallow said they had to look for other causes of a heart attack. While most blockages are caused by atherosclerosis, there are other causes of heart attack symptoms, especially in younger women.

“She had what we call a mural thrombus, which is a sign that there might have been a spontaneous dissection in the coronary artery. This is a condition called SCAD or spontaneous coronary artery dissection. It is more common in women than it is in men and it does vary by the younger ages,” Al-Dallow said. “She did very well after placement of the stent.”

Beth Roberts was out of breath when walking to her trash can up a small hill at her home in June 2022. Roberts, 67, had stents placed in 2011 and 2016 and knew she needed to be checked by a doctor.

She went to see her cardiologist and was sent to the cardiac catheterization lab to have a stent placed. They were unable to get the stent placed through her arm or groin, so Roberts needed to have bypass surgery.

On July 8, 2022, Roberts had bypass surgery. She woke up feeling good.

“On the next day, I started walking. I went a little further each time, and I was not out of breath. Everything was working well,” Roberts said.

Roberts is a district secretary and works at Washington Middle School in Johnston City. She was able to return to work part-time after about two and a half weeks. She said most of her coworkers were off for the summer and did not even know she had surgery.

Both Emery and Roberts went to cardiac rehabilitation after their heart attacks.

Al-Dallow said cardiac rehabilitation is just as important as any of the medications they prescribe to patients after a heart attack.

“We say please take your medicine every day and never miss a dose. I would say that rehabilitation is essential. The advice for any patient after we do a stent procedure in the heart is please go to cardiac rehabilitation. Go to all sessions and don't miss one,” Al-Dallow said.

It gets the patient on the involved in physical activity and that should be continued after rehabilitation.

For women, the symptoms of heart disease are often different than in men. Men have heavy discomfort or pain that travels to the shoulder then to the neck or down their arm.

Women often have GI issues that present as heartburn, nausea or vomiting. Older women often have shortness of breath or feel heaviness in their chest. They may think they are suffering from anxiety or panic attacks. They may have a restlessness and be unable to get comfortable or sleep.

Dr. Al-Dallow says it is important to have these symptoms checked out. National Go Red for Women Day may happen once a year, but heart disease is active every day.