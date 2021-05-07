Hard work earns recognition for Jackson County Health Department nursing staff

Annette Greer, director of nursing at Jackson County Health Department, leads a nursing team that is putting in long hours this year to make sure everyone in the region and state has access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have put in an extraordinary amount of work in the mass vaccination clinics,” Greer said.

It is that hard work in the COVID vaccination clinics that earned Jackson County Health Department recognition.

On Feb. 19, Jackson County Health Department and Illinois National Guard opened two mass vaccination clinics in Carbondale. The clinics ran six days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We had to be there by 8 a.m. to get setup and prepared,” Greer said.

She said the nurses increased their work hours to help fight the pandemic long before that. The first vaccination clinic was Dec. 30, but they put hours into planning before the county received its first shipment of vaccine. She stressed it took all their nurses to put these on two days a week for six weeks.