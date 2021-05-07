Hard work earns recognition for Jackson County Health Department nursing staff

Annette Greer, director of nursing at Jackson County Health Department, leads a nursing team that is putting in long hours this year to make sure everyone in the region and state has access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have put in an extraordinary amount of work in the mass vaccination clinics,” Greer said.
It is that hard work in the COVID vaccination clinics that earned Jackson County Health Department recognition.
On Feb. 19, Jackson County Health Department and Illinois National Guard opened two mass vaccination clinics in Carbondale. The clinics ran six days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We had to be there by 8 a.m. to get setup and prepared,” Greer said.
She said the nurses increased their work hours to help fight the pandemic long before that. The first vaccination clinic was Dec. 30, but they put hours into planning before the county received its first shipment of vaccine. She stressed it took all their nurses to put these on two days a week for six weeks.
While nurses who work at the health department typically give vaccines, they do other jobs much of the time. Those include TB testing and monitoring, sexually transmitted disease clinics, prep clinics for HIV, tracking communicable diseases like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, WIC nutrition counseling, monitoring lead exposure and more.
“I have the greatest group of nurses you can ask for. They pitch in and do their jobs very well. They’re all very dedicated and very good public health nurses,” Greer said.
“The nurses here at Jackson County Health Department are amazing. They are committed to providing services in our community, and that was very apparent throughout the pandemic and while they vaccinated people over the past several months,” Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, said.
Greer graduated from nursing school in 1998 and has worked for the health department 21 years. Some of the nurses have 20 or 30 years or more in nursing. Others have at least three years.
“We have a lot of experience among us,” she said.
Before she started at the health department, she had no idea what public health nurses did. She is glad the job has come to the forefront during the pandemic, highlighting things they have done for years.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078