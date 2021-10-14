Health panel explores rural healthcare workforce in the age of COVID-19

How has COVID-19 affected the rural health work force and what can we do about it?

That was the question that the Illinois Rural Health Summit organizing group addressed Thursday in its webinar.

Rural Health Work Force panelists included

Amy Fox of Tazwell County Public Health Department

Dr. Hana Hinkle, interim director of the National Center for Rural Health Professions at University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford

Dr. Jim “JD” Daniels of SIU School of Medicine and a physician

Letitia Haughton Price, president of Illinois Community Health Workers Association.

The emcee was Guddi Kapadia.

Kapadia said rural areas have seen shortages in mental health, public health and healthcare for decades. The pandemic has exasperated that problem.

Daniels said healthcare is like an iceberg in central and Southern Illinois — and COVID-19 dumped salt on that iceberg.

“We tried to be transparent but needed skills we didn’t have,” he said. “We are more global, but also more tribal.”

Kapadia said the first recommendation was finding incentives that retain the rural health work force.

Hinkle said their sweet spot is getting people from rural backgrounds to practice in rural areas.

“That is a tremendous success for us to bring students together. It’s a tremendous model we have,” Hinkle said.

Kapadia asked how health care worker candidates can enter access points.

Daniels talked about the medical program at Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg Medical Center and Egyptian Health Service.

“It’s like a hospital where you can see a nurse, dentist and doctor, but it’s more like stem cells. Students themselves have clearer vision,” he said.

He said rural access hospitals did a good job 20 years ago, but we have to be careful that interests don’t lead to rural specialists right away.

“A big part of medicine isn’t the science; it’s a touch,” Daniels said.

Kapadia asked what can be done now to move to a better workforce.

Hinkle said their emphasis is to “grow your own," even if the local pool of student candidates aren't the highest achieving academically.

“That investment starts locally and they have to grow their own,” Hinkle said.

Daniels said he would like to see what can be done for rural high school students.

“In a rural area, we don’t have to see the glass as half full. We have to know where the faucet is,” he said.

Illinois Rural Health consists of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Department of Population Science and Policy, SIU Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, The University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health and the SIU Medicine Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.