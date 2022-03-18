Heartland Regional Medical Center to change to curbside COVID testing on Monday

Heartland Regional Medical Center has announced changes in its COVID-19 testing, in response to a significant drop in the demand for testing.

Beginning Monday, March 21, four parking spaces front of the hospital on Illinois 13 will be reserved for COVID testing only.

Curbside COVID testing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment or pre-registration is required.

After-hours and weekend testing is available at Heartland Regional’s Express Care Clinic, on The Hill in Marion, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

For questions about COVID-19 and all other medical concerns, call Heartland Regional’s 24/7 Nurse Help Line at 618-226-5454.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

