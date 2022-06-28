Heartland Regional Medical Plaza opens in in Marion

MARION — A new medical facility opened Tuesday afternoon.

Heartland Regional Medical Plaza is located in the northeast corner of Heartland’s property, in front of the hospital.

Ed Cunningham, CEO of Heartland Regional Hospital, said the 15,000-square-foot building will house orthopedics, family practice and imaging.

“Our goal is to make it easy for patients and everybody we serve,” Cunningham said.

He said the imaging department will have a CT scanner which is on the way, fluoro x-ray, ultrasound and is looking at adding an MRI.

Dr. Richard Morgan, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of the orthopedic program, thanked Quorum, Heartland Regional Medical Center and Cunningham for providing the wonderful medical plaza, calling it the most modern facility he has had in his 43-year career.

He said it is not only good for patients and providers, it will be a good incentive for drawing providers to the area.

“It’s a wonderful upgrade,” Dr. Morgan said.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher said he had the honor of speaking at the groundbreaking for the medical plaza.

“Dreams came true today,” Absher said.

He called the facility a hugely important investment in Marion. He also thanked those who work at Heartland for being healthcare heroes.

State Rep. Paul Jacobs started speaking by reminding people to vote. Jacob’s new district will cover part of Marion.

He said everything that happens along Illinois 13 is beneficial to the region and that everything throughout the region, like the medical plaza, is crucial to the region and its tourism.

State Rep. Dave Severin told the crowd this would be one of his last ribbon cuttings in Marion. With the new district map, he will no longer serve Marion in his district.

“Rep. Jacobs and I work hard on this. We give people a reason to stay here and give people the opportunity to get care,” Severin said. “We want people to realize how awesome this area is.”

“This is great for the city of Marion. It is a great improvement to healthcare for Southern Illinois,” Glenn Clarida, president of the Heartland Regional Medical Center board.

After a ribbon cutting, the building was open for tours and a reception. Guests were given water bottles with the logo for Heartland Regional Medical Group and could sign the ribbon from the ribbon cutting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.