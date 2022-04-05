Herrin Junior High students learn about careers at Herrin Hospital

HERRIN — Did you know what career you wanted as a seventh or eighth grader?

Students at Herrin Junior High School, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School and Unity Christian School will be one step closer to finding out.

On Tuesday, they attended a career fair to learn about different careers at SIH Herrin Hospital and the SIH system.

The students started with a short introduction from Rodney Smith, SIH vice president and administrator of Herrin Hospital.

“Working in a hospital is not just being a doctor or a nurse,” Smith told Herrin Junior High eighth graders.

Students traveled around the healthcare fair, spending about five minutes with each of the SIH presenters. The group included respiratory therapy, physical therapy, imaging, surgery, nursing and much more.

Each station had a display or activity for students. Respiratory therapy talked about smoking and vaping while showing students a healthy lung and diseased lung. Surgery had a display of bones and equipment they use during surgery.

Imaging showed different images from a CAT scan, ultrasound and MRI while asking questions. Katie Warren asked student why Marie Curie, the mother of imaging, is buried under 20 feet of concrete? It is because her bones are radioactive.

Some units gave out written information, others had small gifts for the youth. The nurses had color-changing cups with pens and a bracelet. Finance in Health gave students tablets for writing secret messages only visible with black lights.

Seventh graders Josie Brandon and Evaley Collier were really interested in health careers.

“I found out about imaging and having to find the root of the problem before they can help,” Josie said.

She also thought healthcare security was interesting.

“Surgery and seeing all the screws they use was very interesting,” Evaley said.

She and Josie also like the therapy display.

Eighth graders Braden Davis and Gigi George also enjoyed the career fair.

“I like learning what they do in the field. I like learning their experience as a student and what future skills could develop,” Braden said.

“It is a really good idea to let us know what classes to take in high school. It also is good to let us know every detail for us and what it takes to get to a position,” Gigi said.

Herrin Junior High Principal Brad Heuring said he even didn’t know about some of the healthcare careers. He hopes the seventh and eighth graders learn a lot about health care career fields.

Smith said the event really helps fulfill the SIH mission of caring for the community.

He said if students choose a healthcare field in high school, they often miss the opportunity to take classes that would help them pursue that career. He wants to get students thinking about careers a little earlier, in junior high.

Smith added that the career fair is step one in a two-step pilot series. Students who are interested in health careers will be invited to step two, a dinner and tour of Herrin Hospital. They will also learn about scholarship opportunities.

“I love seeing the kids and all the people from the hospital here today,” Smith said.

