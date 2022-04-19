IDPH warns COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning that COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising in many areas of the state.

Officials say members of the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities and staying up-to-date on their vaccination status.

“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the state,” Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”

On April 14, IDPH reported 14,049 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 45 deaths since April 8.

The week before, IDPH reported 10,786 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 71 deaths since April 1.

Even with slowly climbing case rates, most of the state remains at low levels of cases.

“If you look at the landing page on the IDPH website, only one county, Champaign, is listed in the medium category – all others are currently colored green, meaning they are in the low category,” Michael Caffey, public information officer of IDPH, said.

State health officials are stressing the following precautions, which are critically important for those who are at high risk for serious illness:

• Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots.

• If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections, wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present.

• Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.

• If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work and social gatherings. Obtain a test as quickly as possible.

• If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Share your positive result with anyone you have been in close contact within two days of falling ill or testing positive.

• Frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.

Vaccination is the most effective tool to fight the virus. It is easy to find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you by either calling your local health provider or visiting www.vaccines.gov.

The CDC has authorized a second booster dose at least four months after the first booster dose. This includes for over 50 years of age and people who are immunocompromised (have a poor ability to fight infections) over 12 years old.

IDPH has adopted new federal guidelines for tracking COVID-19 at the community level.

As a result of these new guidelines, testing providers will no longer be required to report some negative tests and IDPH will therefore no longer report test and case positivity.

In addition to adopting new CDC guidelines, IDPH is bolstering the data on its COVID-19 dashboard to provide additional information to help communities respond to changes in the course of the virus.

The state of Illinois remains strongly positioned to respond to a new COVID-19 surge with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand and a half a million more on the way, officials have said.

In addition, hospitals, schools and long term care facilities have been urged to increase their testing capacity.

For more information, go to: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html or a new federal website, https://www.covid.gov/.

