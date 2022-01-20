 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois bill proposes use of COVID-19 funds to combat HIV/AIDS

A new bill in the Illinois General Assembly proposes appropriating  $4.5 million in COVID-19 emergency funds to fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“For more than 4 decades, HIV/AIDS 5 has ravaged communities across America and Illinois, doubling 6 down on the racial health disparities also laid bare across the 7 opioid epidemic, maternal and infant mortality rates, COVID-19 8 mortality and morbidity rates, and the rising rates of sexually 9 transmitted infections (chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis),” the text of the bill reads.

The bill proposes using these funds to expand access to PrEP, testing and treatment for the virus.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately and would help to fund assistance programs relating to AIDs and the Getting to Zero Illinois Plan — a program with the goal of ending the transmission of the disease in the state by 2030.

The bill, HB4264 is sponsored by Rep. Greg Harris (D-13) and is before the Illinois House Appropriations-Human Services Committee.

As of 2019, an estimated 42,400 Illinoisans are living with HIV, including those who are undiagnosed; 22,700 of those people lived in the city of Chicago, according to the bill.

Black and Latino/a/x communities comprise 73% of those living with HIV in Illinois despite these communities only comprising 14.6% and 9 17.5% of the state’s population, respectively.

“Without question, ending the HIV epidemic in Illinois is a health equity and racial justice issue,” the bill said.

 

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU graduate and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

