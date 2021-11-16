Illinois Rural Health Summit addresses opioid addiction during COVID-19

Experts in the areas of health, public policy, social services and law enforcement explored how COVID-19 has impacted the rural opioid epidemic during a Tuesday webinar hosted by the Illinois Rural Health Summit.

The Illinois Rural Health Summit includes Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Department of Population Science and Policy, SIUC Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, The University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health and the SIU Medicine Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development.

Panelists included Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly; Dr. Bruce Jones, an SIH Primary Care physician in Harrisburg; and James Sparks, a social worker at Shawnee Health Care who has overcome addiction.

Dr. Sameer Vohra, who served as master of ceremonies, said this was the seventh webinar is a series of nine that look at how rural health has been impacted by COVID-19.

Dr. Vohra asked each participant to introduce themselves and their association with the topic.

“Prison was an eye-opener for me,” Sparks said. “When I was backed up against the wall, I knew what I needed to do.”

He added that the pandemic has created a whole new world, but rural areas are still not like cities.

Dr. Jones said the opioid epidemic is not a new thing to his practice, but they have had to balance their desires to help patients in pain without doing harm.

He said about 20 percent of his patients who are prescribed pain medication become addicted.

That leads to a situation where doctors almost become adversaries to their patients.

“In those situations, we can give them a way to live their lives without addiction,” he said, adding that assisted therapy gives patients the ability to think without opioids.

Kelly said the addiction crisis has had rural parts of the country uniquely involved.

“We’re trying to save as many human lives as possible,” he said.

Kelly said education, treatment and enforcement are a three-legged stool that helps, but there is often no connection to social work or medical treatment. Illinois State Police has two pilot programs that they hope will help.

Vohra asked how the panelists think we can bring those things together.

For example, we were meeting in a virtual space, but not all people struggling with addiction can do that. Also, at the peak of the pandemic lockdown, there was a 30% fatality rate for those facing addiction.

Jones said after working through some initial concerns, they have been able to use a virtual/in-person mix with patients. Virtual visits supplement the in-person visits.

“We’ve seen a lot greater need. We’ve had a huge number of patients seeking first time opioid care through the pandemic,” Jones said.

Sparks said medically-assisted opioid treatment helps avoid street drugs and reduces the possibility of overdose.

“If we can give that patient a chance to clear their minds, they are more likely to listen to other treatment suggestions,” Sparks said.

Kelly said law enforcement has to be present. They can work with other groups to help connect the addicted to medical treatment and social work.

The group’s recommendations included:

Increasing the availability of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) centers, including virtual treatment and remote counseling options.

Engage justice-involved populations to reduce opioid-use disorder.

Sustain and dramatically expand harm reduction services into rural areas to prevent overdoses and the spread of infectious diseases.

For more information, visit siumed.edu.

