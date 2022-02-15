Illinois senators call on Biden administration to limit sale of ‘junk’ health plans

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin signed a letter alongside other legislators calling on President Joe Biden's administration to limit the sale of junk health plans.

Duckworth and Durbin joined Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and 37 other Senators to send the letter to Sec. Xavier Becerra of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urging the Biden administration to limit the sale and availability of short-term, limited-duration insurance (STLDI) plans, also known as “junk plans,” because of their failure to provide adequate, comprehensive health insurance coverage, according to a release from their offices.

These junk plans have the ability to deny coverage to those with pre-existing conditions. And, they don’t have to cover essential medical services like emergency room care and prescriptions.

The Senators claim these junk plans are part of a 2018 effort by former President Donald Trump’s administration to sabotage the Affordable Care Act.

“The Trump administration made junk plans more widely available to consumers. Since then, the plans have continued to proliferate, however, they are not required to adhere to important standards, including prohibitions on discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions, coverage for the 10 essential health benefit (EHB) categories and annual out-of-pocket maximums,” the release said.

About 14.5 million Americans signed up for comprehensive health insurance coverage during open enrollment this year, setting a new record, the letter said.

These plans provide quality health insurance and thanks to the American Rescue Plan, four out of five consumers who receive health insurance from the marketplace are finding quality coverage for less than $10 per month, and a majority of those enrollees are also receiving subsidies to decrease their co-pays, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket spending, according to the letter.

“We write to congratulate you and your entire department for this significant achievement and encourage you to take additional steps to ensure that even more Americans are protected from substandard plans that do not provide coverage for pre-existing conditions,” the letter said. “Now is the time to issue new regulations limiting the sale and availability of short-term, limited-duration insurance (STLDI) plans, also known as ‘junk plans’ because of their failure to provide adequate coverage.”

The Senators also urged the administration to consider additional efforts to protect patients and consumers such as banning sales during Marketplace Open Enrollment, limiting internet and phone sales, establishing a prohibition on retroactive coverage rescissions, and requiring additional consumer disclosures about plan coverage, the letter said.

