Illinois to implement new contact tracing system on Tuesday

Illinois will implement a new contract tracing process, according to an email from Kevin L. Kator, administrator of Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday. The county health department will still be involved with cases in congregate settings.

Persons with positive COVID-19 cases will receive an automated text from the Surge Center that will say, "The Illinois Public Health Department has important information for you. Call 312-777-1999 or go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/contact-tracing.html."

Canned texts kicked off manually to unresponsive persons age 65 or older, reading: "IL COVID HELP: Please call 312-777-1999. More information for treatments can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community guidance/monoclonal-antibody-treatment.html."

Persons who have a COVID-19 positive case or close contact to someone with COVID are asked to direct all calls to 312-777-1999 or go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/contact- tracing.html.

Starting Tuesday, bi-county health will no longer post the COVID-19 numbers. Go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data.html for numbers and other COVID-19 information.

According to the release, some of the links will not work until they go live Tuesday.

