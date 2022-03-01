In age of COVID, SIH introduced staff incentives program while navigating rising costs

Southern Illinois Healthcare leaders gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 and their staffing.

Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre said SIH currently has 40 COVID patients in the hospital. Six are requiring critical care and two are on ventilators.

Harre said every patient that is admitted to the hospital is tested for COVID-19. About half of positive patients did not know they had the virus.

Of those 40 patients, 22 were admitted for COVID-19. The other 18 were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

Patients admitted for COVID-19 have a longer length of stay and are sicker than those who were admitted for other reasons and test positive.

At the peak of the virus, SIH had around 300 staff members out ill or quarantining. Harre said they only had 22 people out on Tuesday, so things are improving.

When the pandemic started in mid-March, 2020, SIH stopped all elective surgeries for a time. Rex Budde, CEO of SIH, said it was in part because they did not know what to expect from the coronavirus.

When the number of cases in Southern Illinois did not rise too high, the hospitals began doing elective surgeries again.

As the virus peaked last summer and at the beginning of the year, elective surgeries, especially those requiring a hospital stay, were postponed.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is now fully open for elective surgeries. SIH Herrin Hospital is doing about 50% of surgeries needing overnight beds for recovery.

“Obviously, you have to have staff to take care of patients. Our staff is our most valuable resource,” Budde said.

He added that they have seen incredible increases in costs. From January 2020 to January 2022, the cost of a patient discharged increased 43%; labor increased 57%; and drugs increased 65%. Insurance and Medicare did not increase the amounts they pay.

“Most hospitals in the country are losing money. SIH lost money in January because we were not doing our full complement of services and had increased costs,” Budde said.

To help fight burnout and exhaustion, SIH has created a new incentive plan for nurses and other staff important for patient care.

Pam Henderson, vice president of human resources, said SIH made a “huge” adjustment in staff pay last fall.

“It was hard for local staff to work beside traveling nurses knowing what they were paid,” she said.

SIH has always resisted sign-on bonuses because of the message it sends to current staff, according to Henderson. Instead, they have created an incentive program to reward workers quarterly.

A retention bonus is now available to nurses, patient care techs, lab techs, pharmacy techs, housekeepers and dietary workers. They are paid quarterly based on the number of hours they worked. Nurses can receive an extra $5,000 per quarter. Housekeeping and dietary staff can receive an extra $1,000.

SIH also offers a registered nurse residency program for new nurses.

“I highly encourage new nurse graduates to reach out,” Harre said.

Harre said they still have a significant number of nursing vacancies, adding that SIH made the decision to invest in travel nurses for two reasons. First, they support SIH nurses and help keep staff-to-patient ratios at safe levels.

Second, patients do not stop coming in to the emergency departments. Traveling nurses help keep beds staffed in the hospital for patients who need to be admitted.

Because all MHC beds are open, SIH accepted 16 transfers from smaller hospitals in the region.

“Being able to staff beds is huge for our communities,” Harre said.

She also praised the nursing program at SIU. In addition to their traditional BSN program, they have an accelerated program for those with bachelor’s degrees. They can receive a BSN in one year.

“It is a great program. You can hop in and have a bachelor’s in nursing in one year,” Harre said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.