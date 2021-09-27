Jackson County Health Department offers COVID-19 booster shots — do you qualify?

Following approval by the FDA and CDC, the Jackson County Health Department announced it is offering Pfizer booster shots for those who qualify.

The FDA authorized use of the Pfizer booster on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and the CDC quickly followed. To show it was safe, President Joe Biden received his booster on national television on Monday.

A person seeking a booster is not eligible until six months have passed since they have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer. They should also not seek the booster if they are currently ill, according to a release from the Jackson County Health Department.

Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible for the booster and no one under the age of 18 is able to receive one at this time.

“It is anticipated that boosters for those vaccines may be made available by federal authorities in the coming weeks to months,” according to the department.

Those who should receive the booster, according to advice from the CDC include:

People 65 and older

Residents in long-term care settings who are 18 and older

Those aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

Those who currently qualify for the booster and may receive it if they choose include:

People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 that face an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, etc.)

All vaccinations at JCHD now require an appointment, the department said. People can register by visit www.jchdonline.org and clicking on the box near the top of the page. Clients can securely provide the minimal information requested and select a vaccination appointment date and time.

Persons who are unable to make an appointment online may call the Health Department at 618/684-3143 to make an appointment over the phone.

“Individuals should bring in their vaccination card and it will be updated with the booster dose. No fees are collected and no insurance information is needed for COVID-19 vaccines," the department said.

