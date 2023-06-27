MURPHYSBORO — Jackson County Health Department is beginning work to create a new community health plan. They just need one thing to get started – you.

The health department is requesting members of the public take a survey to help guide their efforts. They would like anyone who lives, works or attends school in Jackson County to complete the survey.

Matt Leversee, director of health education at Jackson County Health Department, said the survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and all the information is confidential.

“Basically, this is the first step that goes into the community health plan,” Leversee said. “The survey is step one in a four-step process.”

The survey has less than 30 questions. Some of them are about demographics such as race, gender, income, and where you live.

Information from the survey helps the Jackson County Health Department identify top health problems impacting the population in the county. Leversee said that is why public input is important.

Information will be included in the next Jackson County Community Health Improvement Plan. The plan is revised every five years.

In 2018, Leversee said they identified three areas of health to work on over five years. Those were behavioral health, cardiovascular health and access to health care.

The survey can be taken through August. When the process is completed, they will take a look at the information and move toward creating and revising the Jackson County Community Health Improvement Plan.

There are a variety of ways to access the survey.

Complete the survey directly online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DRVP9X5 or use the QR code.

Complete the survey online from the health department website at jchdonline.org/community-health-plan/.

Print off the survey from the health department website and mail it:

Leversee said this process has been utilized over the last three decades to help prioritize the greatest health issues impacting Jackson County residents.

Individuals who may need assistance with translation of the survey should call 618-684-3143, ext. 314.