Jackson County to host Moderna vaccine clinics 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20

Jackson County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20 in the Carbondale Civic Center for the sole purpose of administering booster doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are required and can easily be made online at www.jchdonline.org (click on scheduling link, then Moderna booster clinic) or by calling JCHD at 618-684-3143.

Moderna booster doses are available to:

Persons who received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago and who meet the criteria for boosters, which are age 65 or older, ages 18 or older who have elevated risks due to where they work or live or who have underlying medical conditions.

Persons 18 and older who received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Mixing and matching of booster doses is now allowed, but no Federal recommendation has been made regarding which brand of booster to receive. Most people are free to choose. People may wish to consult their physician when selecting a brand of booster.

Vaccination cards should be brought to the vaccination appointment.

In addition, JCHD continues to provide COVID-19 and flu vaccinations (including high-dose flu for those age 65 and older) Monday through Friday at the health department.

All COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer vaccines for children for 5 to 11 years old, are available weekdays at the health department. No fees are collected and no insurance information is needed for COVID-19 vaccines from Jackson County Health Department.

Insurance cards are needed when seeking a flu shot.

Vaccinations from JCHD are available to all eligible persons, regardless of their county of residency.

COVID-19 vaccination providers can be found at www.vaccines.gov to help meet their needs.

