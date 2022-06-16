Jo Sanders retires after spending 50 years in health care, nursing

When Jo Sanders was a teenager, she knew the career she did not want. It was nursing.

Her mother and grandmother were both nurses.

“My mother was very wise. She suggested I do a summer program at Marion Memorial Hospital,” Sanders said. “They trained nurse’s assistants before there were CNAs. It gave me a view of health care.”

Friday, Sanders is retiring after logging 50 years in health care, working most of those years as a nurse. She is currently the Health Ministry Coordinator for SIH, working in the Community Benefits Department.

Sanders worked through high school and college as a nurse’s assistant at Marion Memorial Hospital.

“I was a nurse. I just hadn’t realized it yet,” she said.

After graduating from high school in 1974, Sanders enrolled in Wesleyan College. It was one of the few colleges with a bachelor’s degree in nursing at that time.

“I love my classes. The professors taught you how to be who you are,” she said.

After graduating with her nursing degree, Sanders went to work at as a nurse at Marion Memorial Hospital. She worked evenings on medical and surgical floors at the hospital, gaining great patient care skills.

At the beginning of her career, patients looked to doctors for treatment. Nurses were not accepted to fully teach patients about their conditions and how to treat them.

In the 1980s, Sanders said education became more important in health care. The reason was the Joint Commission required patient education. Marlene Matten was one of her mentors.

“When patient education became important, I was patient education coordinator,” Sanders said, adding that she wrote many pages of patient education.

She added that it moved health care from doctors taking care of health to patients being responsible for their own health.

Sanders worked at Marion Memorial Hospital, then Heartland Regional Medical Center, for 29 years in a number of roles.

She moved to SIH in 2007.

“I loved SIH’s commitment to spiritual care,” she said. “It was ingrained here in its mission and values.”

Yvonne Whitfield was retiring.

“She said 'SIH doesn’t just have its mission and values on the wall. They live it',” Sanders said.

Working in the health ministry has allowed Sanders to set up basic health care, such as blood pressure checks, through churches, as well as working with other community groups to promote health.

Sanders also helped start the Women’s Health Conference in 1986 with Rosemary Berkel Crisp and Ann Knewitz. The Women’s Health Conference gave women access to information from health experts and through classes, as well as an area for local groups and organizations to set up.

The conference created similar conferences for men, teens and children. Each one offering speakers, opportunities to learn and information from local groups of interest to the targeted population.

Sanders said the four conferences joined to form Health Expo for all the age groups. She expects that will return after the pandemic.

What is her role from Monday moving forward?

Sanders said she has a few plans, one of which she calls “Lucy time.” She will pick up her granddaughter from daycare and do fun things with her like going to the library. She will also visit her son and other relatives who live in Colorado.

The Sanders' reunion begins June 22. She said she will spend time with about 40 family members at their lake house. She just wants to visit, have coffee on the deck and hold babies, adding that there are four new babies in their family this year.

“My husband has four brothers and sisters. We just love being together,” she said.

Sanders will continue to serve as a parish nurse at her own church.

She also wants to make herself a “book of life” listing all the really wise people God brought into her life. She said they really made her who she is.

Sanders said that looking back at her career has made one thing certain. Through all the roles she has played and the people she has met, God prepared her for each career stop.

“When you get to the point of retirement, you see meaningful people in a different way,” she said.

She said every person and every patient brought her skills needed for her next role.

“I consider life a tapestry. God is always busy weaving. People come and go in life and that is only God,” Sanders said.

