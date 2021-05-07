John A. Logan nursing faculty an example of true professionalism

Dr. Kristin Yosanovich is finishing her fourth year as a member of the nursing faculty at John A. Logan College in Carterville, but she was quick to say that nursing faculty together has combined experience of more than 100 years.
The faculty was nominated for producing “so many self-sacrificing heroes that we need and respect.”
“Training nurses is a very rewarding experience,” Yosanovich said. “We not only train then for their future jobs, but we get to see their growth in professionalism and as individuals. Watching them grow is amazing.”
She added that nurses trained in Carterville are working all over the U.S. in different types of nursing careers. Yosanovich keeps a scrapbook with pictures of students and letters they send her.
"We do our very best to work with every student for their success,” Yosanovich said.
Each member of the JALC faculty plays different roles in educating their students and has expertise in different aspects of nursing. That combination of knowledge starts new nurses with a solid foundation of skills as well as knowledge.
“When I started at John A., I quickly realized what a great group of professionals they are. I can’t say enough nice things about them. They really are a great group of individuals,” Yosanovich said.
Marilyn Falaster, director of nursing at JALC, said that education pays off in their rates of students passing the NCLEX, the test required for a nursing license.
Falaster added that faculty members were “very quick to help with the pandemic.” They took clinic groups of 10 students to The Pavilion in Marion and VF Factory Outlet in West Frankfort to help with vaccination clinics, giving 950 to 1,000 shots per day, along with monitoring patients after their vaccines and helping with paperwork required by the CDC.
“We are seeing more interest in nursing, but I don’t know if its because of all the press about nurses in the pandemic. We do have a part-time program which allows people to change careers while still working,” she said.
Logan has a total of 230 nursing students and 10 faculty members. Four faculty members have earned their doctorate in nursing, which will allow them to teach in a program for a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Falaster said the state will have to approve a bachelor’s program being taught at community colleges before Logan could offer that program.
