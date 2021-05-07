John A. Logan nursing faculty an example of true professionalism

Dr. Kristin Yosanovich is finishing her fourth year as a member of the nursing faculty at John A. Logan College in Carterville, but she was quick to say that nursing faculty together has combined experience of more than 100 years.

The faculty was nominated for producing “so many self-sacrificing heroes that we need and respect.”

“Training nurses is a very rewarding experience,” Yosanovich said. “We not only train then for their future jobs, but we get to see their growth in professionalism and as individuals. Watching them grow is amazing.”

She added that nurses trained in Carterville are working all over the U.S. in different types of nursing careers. Yosanovich keeps a scrapbook with pictures of students and letters they send her.

"We do our very best to work with every student for their success,” Yosanovich said.

Each member of the JALC faculty plays different roles in educating their students and has expertise in different aspects of nursing. That combination of knowledge starts new nurses with a solid foundation of skills as well as knowledge.