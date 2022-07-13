Liberty Village opens new memory care program in Marion and Carbondale

What can you do for a friend or family member suffering from memory loss?

Liberty Village of Marion has some ideas.

Liberty Village of Marion hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon for its new memory care program called Memory Lane, Fitness for the Mind.

Tina Calhoun, administrator for Liberty Village of Marion, gave a brief history of Liberty Village, which was built in 1995 in Marion. She told those gathered that the facility has offered memory care since its early days.

“Memory Lane, Fitness for the Mind, is more than a name,” Calhoun said.

She explained that the program will bring personalized therapy programs and enrichment for the cognitive abilities of their clients.

“The program allows each individual to do as much independently as possible. Fitness for the Mind allows then to thrive rather than just survive,” Calhoun said.

Jenny Eyler showed visitors some of the games and accessories they use in the program for Mindful Moments. Each aid is color coded to signify which patients the activity is geared toward. She explained that each patient is assessed and given a “color” for their level.

The aids include a variety of activities, such as Uno cards, bubbles, lotion and other things used for recreation or in daily life skills. Patients do the activities geared for their color level.

Eyler explained that something as simple as using a red plate instead of a white plate can achieve goals. When patients are served food on a plate of a similar color, they lose interest in that food or may not even notice it. Changing the plate color makes the food more noticeable and encourages the patient to eat. This simple change is preventing weight loss in patients.

The staff has received training in the program, but families also are encouraged to do activities with their loved ones. Activities can include communication, games or activities of daily living.

“The more you can help someone’s mind be stimulated the more they can socialize,” Eyler said.

“This institution has always shown quality. What I’ve noticed is everybody gives it 100%,” Dr. Jeffrey Parks, medical director of Liberty Village of Marion, said.

He said the new memory program attempts to use visual cues and activities to keep the patient safer, happier and slow the decline in mental function.

Ida Hess, nurse practitioner for the program, said it uses cognitive programs and games to help patients live better lives. She said the program helps restlessness, improves sleep and diet.

During the program, Marion Mayor Mike Absher told the crowd three of his grandparents spent their last days at Liberty Village and passed away with memory issues. With the science and study behind Memory Lane, Fitness for the Mind, Absher wonders if they might have lived longer or had better days, if they had been in this program.

State Rep. Dave Severin also spoke at the event. His family owned shelter care homes, so he got experience in the industry as a teenager.

“I appreciate you having this service. If you live long enough, you have to have this care,” Severin said.

A support group for caregivers will start at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in Parkway Estates. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing marketing@libertyvillageofmarion.com. Lunch will be provided.

Liberty Village of Carbondale opened a Memory Lane Fitness for the Mind, program on Tuesday.