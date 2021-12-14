Mental health is at crisis level for children, youth in Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE — Southern Illinois is seeing the effects of the national youth mental health crisis.

“We are at capacity,” Zachary Schumacher, a counselor at Centerstone in Carterville, said. “We’ve been seeing so many youth.”

On Dec. 7, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory to highlight the urgent need to address the nation’s crisis.

“The Surgeon General’s advisory calls for a swift and coordinated response to this crisis as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides recommendations that individuals, families, community organizations, technology companies, governments, and others can take to improve the mental health of children, adolescents and young adults,” according to a release on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' website.

Schumacher said a lot of youth use social media, like Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Studies increasingly show how these phone apps have the most detrimental effects on children.

“The more time these kids can spend more time relating to real people, the better,” Schumacher said.

He said there is a correlation between mental health and media use. Algorithms impact what you see and how you respond. The more you interact with people, the better.

Schumacher said it is refreshing to see more young people seek mental health services. When he was growing up, young people did not seek those services.

“There are more kids asking for help. We’re in an age where seeking out mental health is common,” Schumacher said.

A teacher went to each room at his child’s school to tell students that counseling was available, if they just needed to talk.

He explained that rural areas are still fighting stigmas.

Schumacher works with family services. While a portion of his time is spent working with families, most of his work week consists of seeing a lot of juveniles.

He said many adults want to tell kids what to do — or lie to them — instead of asking what they need. Allowing children to take ownership of their issues allows them to get better.

Schumacher believes children need a safe place place at home and school to protect their mental health. They need to go to a calm, quiet place to deal with anxiety.

While many mental health providers are at capacity, Schumacher still encourages children and parents to reach out if they have a need.

“If anyone is struggling with mental health, give us a call,” he said.

Centerstone can be reached at 1-877-367-3123.

For more information about mental health, visit centerstone.org.

