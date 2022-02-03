National Wear Red Day: What women need to know about heart disease

Are you wearing red this Friday?

The first Friday of each February is National Wear Red Day, a day to wear the color red to remind women about their risk of heart disease.

Although National Wear Red Day started in 2004, heart disease is still the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S.

Dr. Cesar Coello, a cardiologist at SIH Prairie Heart Institute in Carbondale, knows some things women can do to help avoid heart disease and improve their overall health.

“Women made up 36% of the patients with acute myocardial infarction (the medical term for a heart attack) in the STAT Heart Program,” Coello said. “Some very young women have heart problems.”

The first thing he talked about was recognizing the symptoms of heart disease. Women tend to minimize mild symptoms, such as chest discomfort, but they can also have pain in different parts of the body, such as the neck, jaw, teeth, shoulder or back.

“If something doesn’t make sense, it could be heart disease,” Coello said.

He added that any pain in women from the waist to the eyes needs checked out.

Women also need to be aware of their risk for heart disease.

What are those risk factors? According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, those include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, being overweight or obese, physical inactivity, diabetes, family history of early coronary or heart disease, and age, which is 55 and older for women.

Coello said reducing sodium can not only help control high blood pressure, but it can help prevent it.

Physical activity is another risk factor easy to address. Simply increase your level of activity. It can help improve blood pressure and help you lose weight.

“Stay active. Look for something fun to do. Southern Illinois has lots of trails, outdoor activities, sports and bike riding. It’s nice to see someone in their 70s or 80s enjoying a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Coello said some diseases also affect heart disease. Inflammatory diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure and diabetes are few of those diseases that increase the risk for heart disease. He suggests having early conversations.

Coello called women “the backbone of their families” and believes they play an important role in the health of the entire family.

If the woman makes a change, the family is likely to do the same thing. A reduction in sodium or a walk in the evening benefits everyone in the family.

Coello has worked in Carbondale for nearly 22 years with Prairie Heart Institute.

